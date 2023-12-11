Quiet, benign weather pattern through the weekend

Other than some ups and downs with temperatures over the next several days, the weather pattern is expected to be quiet with little to no precipitation through the weekend.

Several high pressure systems will pass through leading to the quiet weather.

The only real chance of any precipitation may be some sprinkles on Friday as a weak cold front passes, but that might be a stretch due to dry air to overcome and the overall dynamics of the system rather weak.

Otherwise, the quiet weather is expected to last into next with prospects of a white Christmas looking rather bleak this year.