Quiet and warm weather continues!

Happy Thursday everyone, almost Friday! The weather today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa has been absolutely gorgeous, with nothing but blue skies and warm temperatures nearing or exceeding 80F across the area!

High pressure continues to dominate the Upper Midwest this Thursday afternoon, and will continue to do so through next Monday, thanks to a blocking pattern established to our southeast. Hurricane Helene does in fact have a part to play in this blocking pattern, so once again the tropics are influencing the type of weather we see around here.

The blocking pattern will lead to high pressure slowly sliding across the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes region through this weekend, providing us with plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures lasting the next several days. Highs will be near 80F from now through next Monday, with quite the change coming up afterwards.

A cold front will be tracking across the area later Monday into early Tuesday morning. Given the lack of moisture, not looking at much for rain chances (if any) as the front passes through. Winds will pick up a bit Monday afternoon and Monday night, but the more noticeable change will be the much cooler temperatures! Highs will only be in the mid 60F’s next Tuesday, with a slight rebound Wednesday to around 70F, then cooling into the mid to upper 60F’s again for Thursday.

These cooler temperatures are far more typical for this time of year, and will certainly appeal to folks who just want a long term stretch of fall already! With that said, this week has the summer like weather for those summer lovers out there, while next week has the fall like weather for you fall lovers out there!