Quiet and seasonably mild Friday

The quiet stretch of weather that has gripped the Weather First area over the last few days will continue one more day before a period of unsettled weather arrives over the weekend lasting into next week.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds build through the day during peak heating as high pressure drifts further east.

It’ll be a seasonably warm day with temperatures close to average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for some.

Dew point temperatures will inch up a bit from Thursday, but should still remain in the 50s to near 60° with some noticeable humidity.

The wind is expected to stay fairly light out of the southwest which will bring in some moisture as clouds thicken up a bit more Friday night.

A system will pass to the west on Friday night popping a few showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly near the I-35 corridor. Some of those showers may sneak further east into Saturday morning.