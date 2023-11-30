Quiet and chilly heading into weekend

The overall weather pattern is expected to be quiet with chilly temperatures heading into the weekend.

A cold front will slide through Thursday morning leading to a shift in wind to the north. Cooler air will filter in, but nothing terrible. High temperatures are expected to be near average in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a mainly sunny sky.

A couple storm systems will stay south of the local area Friday into Friday night. They’ll spread some clouds into the area with temperatures holding to near average in the mid 30s.

No big fluctuations on temperatures through the weekend with highs generally in the mid-to-upper 30s. Night lows will be in the teens and 20s.

A system will swing through the region Saturday night into Sunday leading to the chance for snow. There are still some uncertainties in the overall track and intensity of the system and it may miss the area altogether. Expect details to get ironed out by the end of the week.