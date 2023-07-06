Prime patio weather Thursday!

Dew points are dropping, winds are out of the northwest, and Thursday’s high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s. Similar to Wednesday but a little cooler and drier. You may be partied out from the holiday festivities, but the best deck days of the summer are upon us.

Friday doesn’t look too bad, especially in the morning, although a few, light showers can’t be ruled out in the afternoon to early evening. Rainfall amounts, if we get them, will not be enough to warrant taking a break from watering the garden.