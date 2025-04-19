Precipitation chances increase Sunday, active weather pattern continues next week

Happy Saturday!!!

Clouds cleared the area this morning, allowing for sunshine to return, making for a beautiful day! Temperatures have peaked in the low 50F’s across most of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with winds remaining a bit breezy out of the northwest.

High pressure will keep skies clear through the evening hours. This will allow temperatures to quickly drop into the low 30F’s, with northwesterly winds becoming calm around midnight. Clouds begin to increase across the area late tonight into Sunday as low pressure approaches from the southwest.

Easter Sunday will start out dry, so any outdoor Easter egg hunts are unlikely to be impacted by rain! Highs will be in the low to mid 50F’s, with breezy southeasterly winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

By early afternoon, however, showers will begin to overspread northern Iowa from south to north. By late afternoon and evening, rain will overspread southeastern Minnesota as well, transitioning to a steadier rain overnight.

The surface low responsible for the rain will track just southeast of us, putting us in the optimal zone for copious amounts of precipitation. Rainfall totals could easily exceed an inch, with most model guidance projecting over 1″ of rainfall through early Monday morning. Still a promising chance at a soaking rain!

With temperatures dropping closer to freezing, a few snowflakes may mix in with rain late Sunday night into early Monday morning. No snow accumulation is expected, however.

Widespread rain comes to an end Monday morning, with skies clearing throughout the day. High temperatures will remain on the cooler side, in the mid 50F’s.

Another frontal system approaches the area Monday night into Tuesday, bringing the next chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Rain will not be as widespread as Sunday night, but you’ll want an umbrella heading out the door Tuesday.

High temperatures climb into the mid 60F’s Tuesday, upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s Wednesday, and remain in the 60F’s through the remainder of next week. Additional rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday, but there is still some degree of uncertainty with how widespread any rain will be.

Either way, we have an active period of weather ahead of us, and while temperatures will be on the cooler side to start next week, temperatures rebound to well above average by the middle of the week!