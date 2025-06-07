Precipitation chances hang around this weekend, cooler to start next week

Happy Saturday everyone!

It has been a soggier day across portions of the area, with some clearing in the cloud cover attempting to work its way in from the west. Temperatures have been on the cooler side, remaining in the mid to upper 60F’s for most.

We’ll see some clearing in the cloud cover later this evening, between the departing area of low pressure to the east, and a cold front to the northwest. Cloud cover and rain chances increase by early morning, primarily north of I-90 as a cold front swings through the area. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 60F’s this evening, dropping into the mid-upper 50F’s overnight.

Showers, with a few rumbles of thunder, depart quickly to the east Sunday morning. Clouds will clear, giving way to a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Incoming upper level low pressure will help to create some instability in the atmosphere during the afternoon, but moisture will be lacking. Therefore, there is only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm across the region.

High temperatures will be boosted Sunday by the sun, climbing into the low to mid 70F’s for most. Winds will shift to out of the west, becoming breezy during the afternoon, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Because winds will be out of the northwest, wildfire smoke has the potential to make a brief return during the afternoon. There are no air quality alerts at this time, but this will be something to keep in mind throughout the day.

Clouds increase, along with rain chances, once again by late Sunday night as low pressure approaches from the northwest. Overnight lows drop into the low 50F’s, with northwesterly winds remaining breezy, between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Monday is going to be another chillier day across the area, with high temperatures only making it into the mid to upper 60F’s. Upper level low pressure passes overhead, bringing cloud cover and showers with it, especially during the morning hours north of I-90 and east of I-35. Winds will remain breezy, out of the northwest between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Tuesday is looking dry across the area, with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70F’s for most of the region, closer to average for this time of year!

Wednesday onward is trickier…

A ridge of high pressure is expected to develop to the south, southwest through the remainder of the week. How far north this ridge extends will determine storm chances, as well as temperatures, through next weekend.

For now, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon through next Saturday. However, the better chances for storms could easily trend north or south of the area depending on how the ridge pattern unfolds as we get closer to the middle of next week. No washouts expected, but the chances for storms are there, especially each afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will depend on how widespread shower/storm coverage is. If we see fewer storms and more sun, highs in the 80F’s are easily attainable. If we see more cloud cover and storms, highs may struggle to reach the 80F mark.

Time will tell, but it gives us something to keep an eye on the next few days.