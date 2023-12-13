Precipitation chance to kick off the weekend

It’s been a rather quiet December with just a few passing systems leading to a drier than normal month so far.

The next system is expected to pass through the region in the Friday night into Saturday timeframe.

Temperatures look to be warm enough that the precipitation type will mainly be rain, however depending on how cold near surface temperatures become, some snowflakes may mix in, but impacts are not expected.

Precipitation is expected to wrap-up sometime Saturday morning.

Rain amounts will generally be around 0.25″ or less.