Potentially heavy rainfall this week

With all the thunderstorms forecasted early this week, including an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather on Tuesday, we are in line for some heavy rainfall. Most, if not all, communities should end up with at least an inch of rainfall by the time strongest (trending severe) storms are out Tuesday night. Some communities could very well end up with over 2″ of rain. Even higher rainfall totals are expected to our north and west. As a result, drought conditions should continue to improve.

With these storms being capable of producing heavy rainfall, you will need to give yourself extra time driving around Monday morning, and there could be some localized flooding by the time we get to Tuesday or Wednesday.