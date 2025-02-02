Potential for icy roads tonight, near record warmth Sunday

While clouds are beginning to clear across portions of our area early this evening, a chance for wintry precipitation continues through midnight tonight.

Dry air has impeded any precipitation from reaching the ground across a majority of our area so far today, with dry air continuing to stream in from the northwest, aiding in clearing some of the cloud cover. However, there is potential for another brief surge of moisture to track northeastward across northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota later this evening and into the overnight hours.

Dry air in the low levels will limit precipitation type primarily to drizzle and freezing drizzle through the overnight hours. With surface temperatures near freezing, slick spots will be something to watch for on the roads this evening and overnight. This will not be a significant icing event, but something to keep in mind when hitting the roads.

Temperatures do not drop much tonight, and will bottom out right around 32F for most locations. Very mild for this time of year!

We trade the chance for slick spots on the roads to fog Sunday morning. The air temperature and dew point will be rather close to one another during the morning hours. This, along with winds diminishing overnight tonight and into Sunday morning, will lead to an increased risk for patchy fog. There are no fog headlines at this time, but this will be another hazard to keep in mind when you hit the roads Sunday morning.

Fog burns off throughout the day Sunday, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky, and very mild temperatures! In fact, many locations along and south of I-90 have a high chance of breaking yet another record high for February 2nd. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and in the low 50F’s across northern Iowa!

Clouds increase Sunday evening and night as another storm system enters Minnesota. A few light rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow showers may enter the area later in the evening. No major impacts or travel disruptions are anticipated at this time, but you’ll want to check back tomorrow for a look at what to expect during the Monday morning commute!