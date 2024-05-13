Poor air quality to start the week with increased rain chances towards the end

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for southeast Minnesota until at least noon on Monday as smoke from Canadian wildfires will lead to widespread hazy skies.

The haze should clear up a bit later Monday afternoon, but it’s still possible some may linger through Monday night and into Tuesday.

The first half of the week will be quiet with high temperatures near or in the low 70s.

A system will slide through the area late Wednesday into Thursday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A warm front will be positioned close to the area on Friday with an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend with an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms toward the second half of the weekend.