Plenty of sunshine Saturday, warmer by Sunday

This weekend it going to be a tale of two seasons in a way. Temperatures are going to start of fall-like, with a return to more summer like temperatures for Sunday across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine as a trough of low pressure departs to our east and surface high pressure builds in from the west. Can’t rule out a few clouds here and there but certainly not a bad day to be in the sun.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60F’s for much of the viewing area. Winds out of the north tonight and into Saturday will help bring colder Canadian air southward, which the sun won’t be able to heat as well. A beautiful fall like day in store!

Sunday, the story will begin to change across the area, however. As the trough of low pressure continues to push further east, a ridge of high pressure will develop to our south and west. This ridge of high pressure will help force the jet stream to our north, allowing for warmer air to build into our area Sunday.

There may be a bit of cloud cover Sunday morning, as dew points increase with a southerly breeze, but sunshine should return to the area by Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70F’s, with dew points climbing into the mid 50F’s. A warmer day for sure, but still very comfortable and pleasant for this time of year.

No rain chances to look at this weekend thanks to high pressure keeping weather systems well away from our area, with only a little bit of cloud cover possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overall, a beautiful weekend to get out and enjoy the sunshine and beautiful weather!