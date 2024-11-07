Plenty of sunshine for Thursday

It’s going to be a beautiful day across the Weather First area Thursday!

Dense fog advisories are currently in effect for Steele and Freeborn counties this morning until 8AM CST. Visibilities may be reduced significantly in areas such as Owatonna and Alberta Lea at times, down to less than a quarter mile perhaps.

Not everyone is seeing this fog, but it is something to keep in mind heading out the door this morning. Allow yourself some extra time for your morning commute, as well take it slower in areas of reduced visibilities.

Once the sun rises and the fog burns off as temperatures warm, we’ll see a few morning clouds, otherwise plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the day!

Temperatures are going to warm into the low 50F’s for most of the Weather First area today, which is slightly above the long term average for this time of year. Winds will be generally light today out of the W around 5-10 mph, but may gust up to 20 mph at times this afternoon.

Overall, one beautiful day ahead of us for early November, cannot go wrong with plenty of sun, mild temperatures and a light breeze!