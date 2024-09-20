Plenty of sunshine for Friday, less humid

It’s been a quiet Friday morning out there under a clear sky across the Weather First area. High pressure is moving in from the west after Thursdays round of showers and storms, with pleasant weather on the way!

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50F’s across our area around sunrise this morning and as the kids are heading off to school, may want to send them with a sweatshirt for this morning, but they certainly will not need it this afternoon.

Highs are expected to reach 80F Friday afternoon, so it will still be unseasonably warm. The good news is it will not feel as humid as it has over the last few days. Dew points will be in the 50F’s today, making things feel a lot more comfortable.

As far as sky conditions go, plenty of sunshine is ahead for your finally Friday! High pressure will keep any cloud activity out of the area until late Friday night, so it will be a great day to get out and enjoy the sunshine after/school and work.

It will also be a perfect evening to head to those high school football games, with temperatures cooling to around 70F by kickoff, and into the mid 60F’s by the end of the game.

A great way to end the week overall with all the sunshine, warmer temperatures and less humidity, a welcoming trend no doubt for many!