Plenty of sun & warmth to start the week

It certainly will continue to feel like summer as we enter the workweek ahead, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures above average for even mid July!

Upper level high pressure has built in across the Upper Midwest and Central United States this weekend, and will stick around through the middle of the week. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure over Louisiana will slowly work its way northeast Tuesday, into Wednesday.

This pattern will result in well above average temperatures and low relative humidity values into Tuesday. Winds will also be on the breezy side out of the south between 10 to 20 mph at times. Because of the breezy conditions and low dew points, there is an elevated risk for fire across the viewing area.

Red Flag Warnings remain west of us for now, but it is strongly encouraged that the general public steers away from any outdoor burning through the beginning of this week.

Outside of the elevated fire risk, temperatures only drop into the low 50F’s once again tonight, under a clear sky. For Monday, expect highs in the low to mid 80F’s under a sunny sky, with southerly winds between 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be a similar story, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80F’s, but with a bit more cloud cover. The upper level low mentioned earlier will likely send a few pulses of energy as far north and west as Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Moisture in the air will also begin to increase Tuesday.

With that said, there may be just enough forcing and moisture available for a few pop up showers or thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, especially east of I-35 and south of I-90. Most locations, however, will remain dry.

It’s a similar story once again Wednesday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80F’s, with dew points beginning to increase, into the 50F’s and even low 60F’s. There remains a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, but most locations will likely remain dry.

Enjoy the summer-like weather the next few days!