Plentiful sunshine, low humidity expected Sunday

The month of June will end on a pretty good note with lots of sunshine, low humidity and light winds.

High pressure will settle in overhead late Saturday night with clouds clearing and winds becoming light allowing temperatures to cool off into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Sunday morning.

The high pressure will also bring in some dry air with dew point temperatures staying in the 40s throughout the day on Sunday. Sunshine and a light wind will boost temperatures to near or in the low 70s for highs which is several degrees below average.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50s by Monday morning with the high pressure pushing further east as moisture begins to nudge in leading to clouds increasing and rain arriving by Monday night.