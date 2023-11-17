Pleasantly cool heading into weekend

The stretch of November warmth has come to an end as temperatures cool back to near average on Friday setting up a comfortably cool weekend ahead.

High pressure settles overhead on Friday and with a light northwest wind, temperatures will be slightly above average with highs in the mid 40s under a mainly sunny sky.

High pressure will rule the weather through the weekend leading to a quiet Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will see another day full of sunshine and with a light west wind, temperatures will get a bit of a boost with highs near or in the low 50s. Not much change for Sunday although we may see some more clouds especially later in the day with highs again in the low 50s.

The weather pattern turns more active early next week with a chance for rain on Monday and the chance of a rain/snow mix heading into Tuesday.

An Arctic blast will arrive by Thanksgiving as temperatures will be well below average with highs in the 20s and 30s lasting into next weekend.