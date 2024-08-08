Pleasantly cool, breezy Thursday

A cold front passed through the Weather First area early Thursday morning taking any lingering showers with it as cooler and drier air is set to filter into the area throughout the day.

Clouds will gradually clear during the morning and afternoon leading to a mostly sunny sky.

Cooler air settling in behind the front will lead to well below average temperatures as highs are expected to climb to near or in the low 70s.

Drier air moving in will also lower the dew points from the 60s to the 40s making for a very comfortable and fairly pleasant day.

There will be a bit of a breeze as a northwest wind may gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Thursday night will be cool as temperatures are expected to drop to near 50° under a mostly clear sky and a light northwest breeze.