Pleasant weekend with the occasional shower or thunderstorm

The start of the weekend is going to look a lot like Friday with more cloud cover than clear sky and a few, isolated showers. There should be enough instability for an isolated thunderstorm to develop but it’ll stay on the weak side.

Temperatures will remain close to and slightly below average for early June. Highs should reach the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday before we cool off a touch Monday. Showers are also likely to start next week as well.

Rain potential will remain very typical for June. Meaning, not all of us will see rain, and those who do may have their outdoor plans briefly thwarted while you wait out the rain.