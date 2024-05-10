Pleasant weekend with summerlike temperatures, rain chance on Mother’s Day

The weekend will be a fairly pleasant one from a temperature standpoint with Mother’s Day feeling more summerlike which will also include a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Sunshine returns for Saturday leading to a quiet day with high temperatures near 70°.

There will be more clouds on Mother’s Day Sunday, but still plenty of sunshine is expected. It’ll be an at times breezy day with a southwest wind gusting to near 25 mph helping drive in some warmer air with high temperatures expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Another frontal system will pass through during the peak heating hours of the afternoon and early evening leading to the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. For anyone with outdoor plans, don’t cancel, but stay alert and be ready to seek shelter indoors nearby if any showers or thunderstorms develop.