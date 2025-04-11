Pleasant weekend with a few showers possible Sunday

Clouds are finally starting to break late Friday and temperatures have been seasonably mild with highs in the low to mid-50s. Under a clearing sky, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s first thing Saturday morning before highs return to the 60s Saturday afternoon.

Winds will pick up a bit Saturday, and that southerly wind will help give those highs a boost above average in the midday to afternoon hours. There will still be some clouds lingering Saturday, but we’ll still have a brighter sky than we did Friday.

Above average temperatures continue through Sunday as highs return to the mid to upper 60s. A wave of low pressure will bring a likelihood of showers early Sunday morning, but those showers and clouds will break through the morning Sunday.

You may notice a bit more humid air Sunday, and as a front comes through Sunday afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Whatever rain we get late Sunday will be brief, but there may be a few, decent downpours in the mix.

Cooler air returns early next week as highs drop to the lower 50s for a couple of days. The rest of the week will remain quiet and seasonably mild with highs in the mid-50s.