Pleasant weekend ahead despite a few showers Saturday

Showers were scattered throughout southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday, and there will be a few more on Saturday as well. However, showers will be fewer and farther between Saturday, mainly during the late morning through afternoon.

Despite some rain, temperatures will remain comfortable and there will still be breaks of blue sky.

The upper level low responsible for the shower activity to end the week and start the weekend will be moving farther east on Sunday while a ridge builds to our west. Thanks to that combination, temperatures will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s to end the weekend and start next week.

Beyond Saturday, we’re in for a quiet weather pattern through the majority of next week. While a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out entirely, we’re looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies along with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures through next week.