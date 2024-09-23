Pleasant week ahead with moderating temperatures

Fall is in the air and it’ll feel like it to start the week, however temperatures are expected to moderate well above average as the week progresses.

Sunshine will rule the sky on Monday thanks to an area of high pressure above. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs.

Temperatures will moderate through the week with highs reaching the lower 70s on Tuesday and mid-to-upper 70s the rest of the week. Low temperatures will generally be in the 40s and 50s.

Weather systems will look to stay clear of the area so expect a dry week.

The next best chance of rain won’t come until later in the weekend as the remnants of a possible tropical system merge with a low pressure system which could sneak some rain into the area on Sunday. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty on how that’ll eventually play out.