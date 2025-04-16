Pleasant Wednesday then a good chance of showers and storms Thursday

Another quiet, beautiful day is ahead for the middle of the week as a ridge of high pressure keeps things stable. Temperatures will be a bit milder Wednesday as highs make it into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon. It’s going to be breezy at times, but not much compared to the wind we’ve felt the last couple days.

The ridge moves east and a trough of low pressure will begin to affect the region Thursday. Clouds will increase, temperatures move back into the mid to upper 60s, and more humid air moves in. As an area of low pressure approaches, showers and thunderstorms will develop around the late morning to early afternoon. Some of these will bring heavy rain, lightning, and hail. Another round of thunderstorms is possible in the evening.

The good news is we need the rain and this will bring it, at least for some of us. Some of these storms may be able to produce severe hail and strong, gusty winds.