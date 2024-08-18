Pleasant weather to end the weekend and start the week

Today certainly has been a change of scenery compared to the last few days across the Weather First area. The sun has been out, just a few fair weather cumulus clouds out there, and temperatures are near 80F. The dew points are still certainly making it feel a bit soupy out there, but this will change soon.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies the remainder of this afternoon with a high right around 80F. Dew points will remain in the mid 60F’s, so still feeling a bit thick. Tonight, our temperatures drop into the mid 50F’s, and our dew points take a tumble into the low 50F’s by morning.

We start the workweek with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 70F’s, and dew points in the mid to upper 50F’s for most of the viewing area for Monday. Tuesday may have a few more clouds, but temperatures will still climb into the mid to upper 70F’s. Dew points may be slightly higher as well, but still on the more comfortable side overall.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, there may be a weak ripple in the upper level jet stream that bears some watching. Thinking warmer air aloft will prevent shower or t-storm development that would otherwise occur, however. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with a bit more cloud cover, but still shaping up to be a nice day out there with highs in the mid 70F’s.

Mild temperatures carry us through the end of the week with more sunshine. This upcoming week may feature the return of more summerlike warmth, with highs in the mid to upper 80F’s. Still some details to work out though on just how warm we may get.

Overall, it’s going to be a quiet and comfortable week out there!