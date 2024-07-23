Pleasant weather returns by the middle of the week, and gradually warmer

Other than the slight chance for a few t-storms around tomorrow, and the smoky skies potentially causing lower air quality across the area, it is shaping up to be a fairly decent second half of the week across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

High pressure begins to build to our west on Wednesday as cooler and slightly less humid Canadian air is ushered southward behind the cold front. Skies should be on the mostly sunny side on Wednesday, although they will likely be quite smoky. Highs are expected to be in the mid 70F’s across the area, with dew points around 60F.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70F’s, under mostly sunny, yet potentially smoky, skies. Dew points will be in the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s across the area, with more humid air the further southwest you go.

Friday will also feature plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80F’s across much of the area. Dew points will remain around 60F, so a little sticky but nothing to potent.

Going into the weekend, it looks absolutely fantastic! Highs are expected to be in the mid 80F’s under plenty of sunshine. It may be a bit breezy out there as high pressure moves off to the east and our next weather system begins to approach from the west. Dew points are also expected to climb into the 60F’s, and potentially 70F’s by the end of next weekend as well.

It certainly is going to be feel more like summer again by the end of the weekend, and storm chances may return to the area Sunday night and into the beginning of next week. The Climate Prediction Center has issued very favorable odds of well above average temperatures sticking around through next week, so it seems a healthy dose of summer is on the horizon!