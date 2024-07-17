Pleasant, warm, and dry into the weekend

High pressure and a quiet weather pattern are in charge through the rest of this week. A block of Canadian air has brought temperatures down to the 70s through most of the region. This trend continues the rest of this week with highs gradually climbing back to “normal” this weekend.

Aside from sunny, comfortably warm, and quiet weather, there isn’t much drama from the weather on the way for awhile. Finally.

A few, weak waves of low pressure will begin to affect the region late this weekend through the middle of this week. There will be some isolated thunderstorm activity starting Sunday afternoon due to a mildly unstable atmosphere. Activity will be limited in strength, and at this time severe weather does not look to be a threat.

Highs will remain seasonably warm with highs around 80 starting this weekend through next week.