Pleasant, unseasonably mild weekend, rain returns late Monday

The week is wrapping up on a sunny and mild note, and temperatures will remain well above average this weekend. The most noticeable change Saturday is going to be a much stronger wind. Winds will be out of the south Saturday, gusting up to around 35 mph.

A few, thin clouds will be drifting through the region Saturday, but it’s still going to be a bright start to the weekend. Sunshine continues Sunday, as well.

Highs will reach the mid-50s Saturday afternoon, running about 15 degrees above average.

A front pushes through Sunday morning, bringing a west wind and a slight drop in temperatures. However, highs will still be around 50 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Rain returns late in the day Monday, and lingers through at least Tuesday morning. Colder air arrives Wednesday, and we may see a few flurries around southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Highs will drop back to the 30s Wednesday and stay there into the following weekend.