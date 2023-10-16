Pleasant to start the week, a few midweek showers

This week’s weather is providing another great opportunity to get those outdoor chores done before the cold season sets in. We’ll enjoy sunshine through Tuesday before a weak wave of low pressure slides through the region Wednesday to Thursday. Even with that little change-up, there isn’t much rain in store for us as it moves through.

Temperatures will run slightly above average Monday through Wednesday, then cool down only a little on Thursday. Aside from that little front passing through Wednesday and Thursday, the most remarkable part of our weather this week is how quiet and comfortable it will be, overall. At the end of this week and through the weekend, temperatures will still be running close to or above normal and no significant storm systems are rolling our way. Enjoy it while we’ve got it!