Pleasant through midweek followed by rain chance, fall-like cooldown into weekend

The pleasant weather that has gripped the area over the last several days will continue to play its part through the middle of the week before a cold front passing through brings a chance of rain on Thursday followed by a big weekend cooldown.

Sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle-to-upper 70s. The humidity will also be low leading to comfortable weather. Both days will see a bit of a breeze.

A cold front will slide through sometime Thursday morning into the afternoon leading to the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Behind the front, a big cooldown will arrive on Friday lasting through Sunday. High temperature are expected to be in the 60s with Saturday being the coolest of the days. Night lows are expected to drop into the 40s.

The cooldown will be brief as warmer air returns next week with temperatures returning to near average in the 70s.