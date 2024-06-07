Pleasant temperatures, low humidity expected this weekend

The weekend ahead will be fairly pleasant for this time of year as temperatures look to reman slightly below average along with low humidity.

A northwest flow weather pattern will bring cooler Canadian air into the region leading to pleasant temperatures as highs will generally be in the low-to-mid 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Night lows will drop into the 50s.

A few showers will be possible early on Saturday morning with the rest of the weekend looking dry with some bouts of clouds on Saturday and more sunshine for Sunday. Rain amounts are expected to be around 0.25″ or less.

Dew point temperatures to start Saturday will be in the 50s before falling into the 40s the rest of the day leading to a comfortable day with much of the same expected on Sunday.