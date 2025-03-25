Pleasant spring-like temperatures this week with precipitation likely this weekend

The rest of the week will feature pleasant spring-like temperatures as they gradually warm before a storm system brings more precipitation back to the area this upcoming weekend.

Clouds will increase through the day on Tuesday with a few light showers possible by late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs expecting to push into the lower 50s. Another system will track through the region which may bring a light shower chance late Wednesday night.

Warmer air will continue to nudge into the area on Thursday with high temperatures near 60°.

Friday may be even warmer, but it depends on where a warm front will be located. If it’s to the north, temperatures will likely be in the 60s and 70s, if it’s further south, temperatures may be stuck in the 40s and 50s.

The frontal position will be key in where an area of low pressure tracks heading into the weekend and where the heaviest precipitation will layout. There will be a chance of rain late Friday night with rain likely on Saturday and cooler temperatures in the lower 50s.

The system will exit the area on Sunday, however if enough moisture is leftover as cold air builds in, there may be some snow. Specifics will become clearer in the days ahead.