Pleasant, seasonably warm into the weekend with the occasional shower

There may be some hazy skies here and there, but the surface-level smoke has moved out of southern Minnesota and north Iowa and we can breathe a lot easier.

With a light wind, temperatures have been comfortably warm and we can expect more of the same from Thursday through this coming weekend.

We’ll kick off Thursday with plenty of sunshine, then clouds will gradually increase through the day. A brief sprinkle or shower is possible, but any showers will remain isolated Thursday. A few more showers or a thunderstorm will remain possible Friday through this weekend. However, there will be a lot more time without rain than with it.

Overall, a pleasant end to the week and weekend are ahead.

Monday is going to be a touch cooler with high temperatures remaining in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees, then we’re back to more typical, summer warmth by the middle of next week.