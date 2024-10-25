Pleasant, quiet weekend followed by summer-like warmth early next week

High pressure is holding tight across the region and will make for a clear, chilly Saturday morning and a quiet weekend. Lows will drop to around the freezing mark Saturday morning and you’ll likely need to scrape some frost off your windshield early in the day.

Overall, the weekend remains sunny, comfortably cool, and quiet. Highs will run near to slightly above average with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 50s Saturday and around 60 Sunday.

Warmer air returns early next week. Highs will climb to around 70 Monday afternoon, and near-record highs in the upper 70s to around 80 are likely Tuesday.

With that warm-up will come an increase in cloud cover Monday and Tuesday in addition to a gusty, south wind.

A front will push through the region Wednesday, bringing the likelihood of showers along with it. Behind that front, temperatures will cool off late next week making for a crisp Halloween. Seasonably cool, fall weather will continue into the start of November.