Pleasant, mild Tuesday followed by a bit more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday

Mild weather continues through this week, as does a relatively active weather pattern. A few, weak areas of low pressure will be moving through, the first of which has brought some rain Monday evening.

The next wave moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. This system looks to bring mainly rain, but there could be a light, wintry mix Wednesday morning. Temperatures should remain above freezing the majority of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Highs will still make their way up to at least 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon.