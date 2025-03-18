Pleasant, mild Tuesday before winter strikes again Wednesday

If you’ve got some things to check off your to-do list, Tuesday is your day! Another mild, bright day is ahead. There will be more clouds than blue sky early, followed by more sunshine in the afternoon.

It’ll be a great opportunity to clean some things up outside and get some last-minute errands run before Wednesday’s winter storm.

Wednesday’s storm system will have strong wind, heavy snow, low visibility, and difficult to outright hazardous travel. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for Wednesday, from morning through evening.