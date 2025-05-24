Pleasant, mild and bright for Memorial Day weekend

While a couple weak waves of low pressure get close enough to bring extra cloud cover our way at times, it’s going to be a nice, quiet weekend.

Temperatures will remain a bit below average for late May yet still comfortable. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows will wander around the mid-40s.

More filtered sunshine is ahead for Saturday thanks to some additional, thin cloud cover. Sunday is going to be nice and sunny with temperatures closer to 70 degrees. Clouds increase a bit again Monday ahead of a wave of low pressure bringing a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday.