Pleasant, mainly quiet weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, a little rain is possible

Temperatures will continue to trend milder from day-to-day this week. Another comfortably mild day is ahead for Wednesday, and Thursday will be even warmer.

There is a chance of a little rain late Wednesday, mainly after sunset into the wee hours of Thursday morning. That aside, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning and through most of Thursday. Highs and lows will both remain above average both Wednesday and Thursday.

That trend continues Friday as a warm front surges north and brings temperatures to near-record territory Friday afternoon.