Pleasant into the weekend with more clouds and the occasional shower

We have a very June-like pattern ahead of us going into the end of the week through the weekend. There isn’t going to be widespread, heavy rain or severe weather, but the occasional shower or thunderstorm is likely between Friday and Monday.

Temperatures have been comfortably warm this Thursday, in the mid to upper 70s, and will be a touch cooler from Friday through Monday. However, highs will still reach the low-70s in most locations until Monday when highs dip into the 60s.

A few showers are possible as early as this Thursday evening with a few more showers possible into Friday morning. One inhibiting factor is drier air closer to the ground, so a lot of rain on the radar picture will be drying out before it hits the ground.

If you have big, outdoor plans this weekend like graduation parties, plan on the possibility of a brief shower or even a downpour if there is a thunderstorm. They won’t last long though, so outdoor activities won’t be spoiled for long.