Pleasant holiday weekend ahead with next rain chance by middle of next week

The upcoming holiday weekend is looking ideal for outdoor plans as pleasant temperatures and quiet weather are expected with the next appreciable chance for rain holding off until the middle of next week.

High pressure will situate itself over the Upper Great Lakes region keeping most of the area dry and quiet through the weekend. However, a system will track southeast through Iowa on Friday evening which may pop a light shower into portions of North Iowa, but it will have a lot of dry air to contend with so most communities will likely stay dry.

Temperatures aren’t expected to climb that much, maybe a degree or two, through the weekend. Afternoon highs will generally be around the middle 60s on Friday and Saturday and upper 60s likely on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. There will be some clouds around, but plentiful sunshine in-between. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 40s, so it’ll be a comfortable weekend. Night lows will be cool in the 40s which will be perfect for bon fires.

A storm system looks to slowly cross the region in the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe next week bringing the next chance for rain. There is still uncertainty on the track and timing, but this will become clearer in the days ahead. Temperatures will likely take a step back into the lower 60s, but could be cooler with clouds and rain around.

Temperatures look to surge into the 70s during the second half of the week into next weekend.