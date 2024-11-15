Pleasant Friday, turning gusty and a bit warmer Saturday

Cloud cover will remain somewhat stubborn to dissipate Friday and Saturday, but we’ll still catch some glimpses of blue sky. With highs running above average and into the low-50s Friday afternoon, winds will remain light.

The wind will pick up out of the south Saturday, helping to keep temperatures above average. Wind gusts will occasionally reach 35 mph.

Despite the wind making a little noise Saturday, the weather will remain quiet through the weekend and most of Monday before we see the return of rainfall.