Pleasant fall weekend ahead

Even with clouds and a northwest wind Friday, temperatures are running at or slightly above average across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The trend of overall mild weather will continue through the weekend into the start of next week, and more clouds than clear sky at times won’t keep temperatures down.

Saturday will start just below the freezing mark and temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 40s in southern Minnesota and into the mid-50s in northern Iowa. Thanks to a south wind Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will continue to climb Sunday as highs make the mid-50s in Minnesota and lower 60s are possible in Iowa. A passing sprinkle can’t be ruled out this weekend, but rain looks to stay both to our north and south this weekend. A few more showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning, but even then it won’t be much.

Next week will turn gradually cooler with temperatures still close to the norm for early November. Another chance of rain comes through the region Wednesday with scattered rain shower potential. The weather pattern remains “active”, but it’s not offering up any significant storm systems at this point.