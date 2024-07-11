Pleasant end to the week with plenty of sunshine for Friday

Today has been an overall fantastic day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Happy to say that we won’t see much of a change tomorrow except a slight uptick in the dew points.

Highs today reached into the low to mid 80F’s across our viewing area which is just slightly above average for this time of year.

Heading into tonight, skies will clear out, with lows dropping into the low to mid 60F’s. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with relatively similar temperatures to today, with highs in the low to mid 80F’s.

Dew points will climb a little bit tomorrow, reaching the mid to upper 60F’s, so it will feel a bit more humid with those southerly winds bringing moisture up from the south, but not oppressive.

Overall, tomorrow is going to be a great summer day, with the heat and humidity building for this weekend.