Pleasant end to the week, storm chances return this weekend

It certainly seems that we just can’t shake the pattern of quieting things down to end the week, only to see the storm chances return for the weekend. Luckily for us, these storm chances will not be too high nor will any storms that take place be widespread, but it will be worth keeping an eye on the radar this weekend.

Backing things up a bit, today was a beautiful day with highs in the mid 70F’s, dew points in the comfortable level, along with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will drop into the mid 50F’s overnight tonight under clear skies and light winds.

Friday will be another gorgeous day, with plenty of sunshine to start your day and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70F’s. We will see more fair weather afternoon clouds again tomorrow, but nothing different than what we have seen today so far.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday looks mostly dry but there will be a slight chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Skies will be more on the cloudy side as well, with highs right around 80F. The dew points are expected to climb into the mid 60F’s, so you will start to feel that humidity again by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday there is a better chance for a few afternoon showers and t-storms, but any storms that do form will be more isolated in nature. Highs will once again be right around 80F.

We see a better chance for scattered showers and t-storms return for the beginning of next week, with high temperatures continuing to hug the 80F mark. We cool things down slightly toward the end of next week with plenty of sunshine returning to the forecast by Thursday.