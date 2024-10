After lows drop to the 20s Friday morning, temperatures will begin to rebound late this week and through the weekend.

We’re in for more sunshine Friday and Saturday. Highs will just barely creep out of the 40s Friday afternoon, and climb to the upper 50s Saturday.

Even with some showers around the area Sunday into the start of next week, highs will remain a bit above average for the start of November, even reaching the mid-60s Monday afternoon.