Pleasant, comfortable weekend ahead with small rain chance

The weekend ahead will certainly not feel like summer as temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below average along with low humidity.

Friday will be dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s. Clouds will build later in the day ahead of the next system that will move in.

A few showers will be likely overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Thereafter, the rest of the weekend will be dry along with pleasant temperatures as highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s. Dew points will generally be in the 40s and 50s leading to low humidity and fairly comfortable weather.

The wind will remain elevated as gusts of 25-30 MPH are likely from Friday through Sunday.