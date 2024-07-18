Pleasant, comfortable Thursday

Thursday will be very much like a carbon copy of Wednesday with the only real difference being temperatures will be just a touch warmer.

High pressure will be perched overhead leading to another quiet and pleasant day.

The day will start with sunshine before becoming partly cloudy as some afternoon clouds will bubble up during the heating of the day.

High temperatures will generally be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s leading to another comfortable day with low humidity.

The wind is also expected to be light to calm.

It’ll be a great day for all of the local events including several county fairs, Thursdays Downtown and the Rochester Honkers baseball game.