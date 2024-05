(ABC 6 News) – A tornado warning was issued for southern Dodge County, Minn. until 7:15 p.m. Monday evening.



A confirmed tornado was spotted near Hayfield at 6:31 p.m. just southwest of Dodge Center moving northeast at 10 m.p.h.

Weather spotters confirmed the tornado.

Anyone in the area should expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles.

This is a developing story so stay with ABC 6 News for the latest.