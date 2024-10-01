Persistent jet stream pattern over the next week or more

The jet stream will be locked in the same pattern over the next week or two, which will allow temperatures to fluctuate a bit, with warmer weather followed by brief stretches of cooler weather.

The jet stream is currently over northern Minnesota and southern Canada behind a cold front that tracked across the state on Monday. The jet stream is expected to remain stretched west to east just north of the viewing area for the next several day. Minor dips in the jet will be followed by minor jumps over the coming days, but how does this impact our weather?

These minor jumps in the jet stream tend to expose us to noticeable fluctuations in our temperatures, and we have already noticed this over the last 24 hours. With the jet so close to us, cooler air to the north will easily be able to track southward with the jet stream dips. On the flip side, any ridges in the jet will allow much warmer air to stream east and north out of the Great Plains.

With that said, our temperatures do jump around a bit in the coming week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70F’s Wednesday, upper 60F’s to around 70F for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 70F’s this weekend, and perhaps even a few 80F readings out there. By early next week, more cooler air.

This jet stream pattern will also bring no significant rain chances to our area, with a high pressure system to our west blocking any major weather systems from coming our way. Things look to stay quiet around here for quite some time.