Periods of snow combined with gusty wind will make for occasionally lowered visibility Wednesday
A wintry day is ahead for the middle of the week. Snow totals won’t be much, but there will be periods of rapidly dropping visibility for those traveling open, rural areas. Snow showers will move through southern Minnesota and parts of northern Iowa Wednesday, mainly from the mid-morning through afternoon.
While totals remain around an inch or less (most less than an inch), the primary concern is for some minor travel issues due to visibility and a few slick spots.